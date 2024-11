Olía a combustible y lo detuvieron en el Capitolio de Estados Unidos

Embed - The U.S. Capitol Police on Instagram: "Our officers just arrested a man who was stopped during our screening process at the Capitol Visitor Center (CVC). The man smelled like fuel, had a torch & a flare gun. The CVC is closed for tours for the day, while we investigate. We will provide more information when we can."

