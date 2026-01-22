22 de enero de 2026
Premios Oscar 2026: conocé la lista completa de nominaciones

Entre las películas destacadas está ‘Sinners’ de Ryan Coogler que rompe el récord de nominaciones en los premios Oscar con 16 menciones.

Por Sitio Andino MuchoShow

Las nominaciones a los Premios Oscar 2026 finalmente fueron anunciadas, confirmando varias películas favoritas de la temporada y sumando algunas sorpresas por parte de la Academia. “Sinners”, dirigida por Ryan Coogler, se alzó este jueves con 16 nominaciones, una cifra inédita.

La hazaña coloca a “Sinners” en una posición singular: es la séptima película en lograr postulaciones en cada apartado técnico, una distinción que únicamente habían alcanzado títulos como “Dune” (2021), “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015) y “Titanic” (1997). Si se suma la nominación a mejor canción original, solo “Titanic” había logrado algo similar.

La hazaña coloca a “Sinners” en una posición singular: es la séptima película en lograr postulaciones en cada apartado técnico.

¿Cuándo se entregan los Premios Oscar 2026?

La 98° edición de los Premios de la Academia se realizará el domingo 15 de marzo de 2026 en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood, en Los Ángeles, y se transmitirá a partir de las 20 por TNT y HBO Max.

Los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2026

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Elle Fanning — Sentimental Value
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lileaas — Sentimental Value
  • Amy Madigan — Weapons
  • Wunmi Mosaku — Sinners
  • Teyana Taylor — Sinners

Maquillaje y Peluquería

  • Frankenstein
  • Kokuho
  • Sinners
  • The Smashing Machine
  • The Ugly Stepsister

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

  • Butterfly
  • Forevergreen
  • The Girl Who Cried Pearls
  • Retirement Plan
  • The Three Sisters

Mejor Guion Adaptado

  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle After Another
  • Train Dreams

Mejor Guion Original

  • Blue Moon
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Mejor Cortometraje

  • Butcher’s Stain
  • A Friend of Dorothy
  • Jane Austen’s Period Drama
  • The Singers
  • Two People Exchanging Saliva

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Benicio del Toro — One Battle after Another
  • Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein
  • Delroy Lindo — Sinners
  • Sean Penn — One Battle after Another
  • Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value

Mejor Cast

  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sinners

Mejor Vestuario

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners

Mejor Canción Original

  • Relentless — Dear Me
  • Golden — KPop Demon Hunters
  • I Lied to You — Sinners
  • Sweet Dreams of Joy — Viva Verdi
  • Train Dreams — Train Dreams

Mejor Documental

  • The Alabama Solution
  • Come See Me in the Good Light
  • Cutting Through Rocks
  • Mr. Nobody Against Putin
  • The Perfect Neighbor

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

  • All the Empty Rooms
  • Armed Only with a Camera
  • Children No More: Were and Are Gone
  • The Devil Is Busy
  • Perfect in Strangeness

Mejor Película Internacional

  • The Secret Agent
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sirat
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab

Mejor Película Animada

  • Arco
  • Elio
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
  • Zootopia 2

Mejor Diseño de Producción

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Mejor Montaje

  • F1
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Mejor Sonido

  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • Sirat

Mejores Efectos Visuales

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • F1
  • Jurassic World: Rebirth
  • The Lost Bus
  • Sinners

Mejor Fotografía

  • Frankenstein
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams

Mejor Actor

  • Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprio — One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon
  • Michael B. Jordan — Sinners
  • Wagner Moura — The Secret Agent

Mejor Actriz

  • Jessie Buckley — Hamnet
  • Roser Byrne — If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
  • Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue
  • Renate Reinsve — Sentimental Value
  • Emma Stone — Bugonia

Mejor Director

  • Chloé Zhao — Hamnet
  • Josh Safdie — Marty Supreme
  • Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another
  • Joachim Trier — Sentimental Value
  • Ryan Coogler — Sinners

Mejor Película

  • Bugonia
  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams

