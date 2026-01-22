Premios Oscar 2026: conocé la lista completa de nominaciones.

Por Sitio Andino MuchoShow 22 de enero de 2026 - 12:00
Las nominaciones a los
finalmente fueron anunciadas, confirmando varias películas favoritas de la temporada y sumando algunas sorpresas por parte de la Academia. Premios Oscar 2026 “Sinners”, dirigida por Ryan Coogler, se alzó este jueves con 16 nominaciones, una cifra inédita.
La hazaña coloca a
“Sinners” en una posición singular: es la séptima película en lograr postulaciones en cada apartado técnico, una distinción que únicamente habían alcanzado títulos como “Dune” (2021), “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015) y “Titanic” (1997). Si se suma la nominación a mejor canción original, solo “Titanic” había logrado algo similar.
¿Cuándo se entregan los Premios Oscar 2026?
La
98° edición de los Premios de la Academia se realizará el domingo 15 de marzo de 2026 en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood, en Los Ángeles, y se transmitirá a partir de las 20 por TNT y HBO Max.
Elle Fanning — Sentimental Value Inga Ibsdotter Lileaas — Sentimental Value Amy Madigan — Weapons Wunmi Mosaku — Sinners Teyana Taylor — Sinners
Maquillaje y Peluquería Frankenstein Kokuho Sinners The Smashing Machine The Ugly Stepsister
Mejor Cortometraje Animado Butterfly Forevergreen The Girl Who Cried Pearls Retirement Plan The Three Sisters
Mejor Guion Adaptado Bugonia Frankenstein Hamnet One Battle After Another Train Dreams
Mejor Guion Original Blue Moon It Was Just an Accident Marty Supreme Sentimental Value Sinners
Mejor Cortometraje Butcher’s Stain A Friend of Dorothy Jane Austen’s Period Drama The Singers Two People Exchanging Saliva
Mejor Actor de Reparto Benicio del Toro — One Battle after Another Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein Delroy Lindo — Sinners Sean Penn — One Battle after Another Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value
Mejor Cast Hamnet Marty Supreme One Battle After Another The Secret Agent Sinners
Mejor Vestuario Avatar: Fire and Ash Frankenstein Hamnet Marty Supreme Sinners
Mejor Canción Original Relentless — Dear Me Golden — KPop Demon Hunters I Lied to You — Sinners Sweet Dreams of Joy — Viva Verdi Train Dreams — Train Dreams
Mejor Documental The Alabama Solution Come See Me in the Good Light Cutting Through Rocks Mr. Nobody Against Putin The Perfect Neighbor
Mejor Cortometraje Documental All the Empty Rooms Armed Only with a Camera Children No More: Were and Are Gone The Devil Is Busy Perfect in Strangeness
Mejor Película Internacional The Secret Agent It Was Just an Accident Sentimental Value Sirat The Voice of Hind Rajab
Mejor Película Animada Arco Elio KPop Demon Hunters Little Amélie or the Character of Rain Zootopia 2
Mejor Diseño de Producción Frankenstein Hamnet Marty Supreme One Battle After Another Sinners
Mejor Montaje F1 Marty Supreme One Battle After Another Sentimental Value Sinners
Mejor Sonido F1 Frankenstein One Battle After Another Sinners Sirat
Mejores Efectos Visuales Avatar: Fire and Ash F1 Jurassic World: Rebirth The Lost Bus Sinners
Mejor Fotografía Frankenstein Marty Supreme One Battle After Another Sinners Train Dreams
Mejor Actor Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme Leonardo DiCaprio — One Battle After Another Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon Michael B. Jordan — Sinners Wagner Moura — The Secret Agent
Mejor Actriz Jessie Buckley — Hamnet Roser Byrne — If I Had Legs I'd Kick You Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue Renate Reinsve — Sentimental Value Emma Stone — Bugonia
Mejor Director Chloé Zhao — Hamnet Josh Safdie — Marty Supreme Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another Joachim Trier — Sentimental Value Ryan Coogler — Sinners
Mejor Película Bugonia F1 Frankenstein Hamnet Marty Supreme One Battle After Another The Secret Agent Sentimental Value Sinners Train Dreams