Premios Emmy: se entregaron los galardones a lo mejor de la TV

16 de septiembre de 2024 - 09:10
La
76° edición de los tuvo lugar en el reconocido Teatro Peacock de Los Angeles. El evento premió a los mejores proyectos de la televisión estadounidense del año pasado. Premios Emmy El Oso, Shogun y Bebé Reno fueron los grandes ganadores de la noche.
Los ganadores de todos los Premmios Emmy
DRAMA - Mejor actriz principal
Christine Baranski ('La edad dorada') Nicole Beharie ('The Morning Show') Elizabeth Debicki ('The Crown') - GANADORA Greta Lee ('The Morning Show') Lesley Manville ('The Crown') Karen Pitman ('The Morning Show') Holland Taylor ('The Morning Show')
Mejor actor de reparto
Tadanobu Asano ('Shogun') Billy Crudup ('The Morning Show') - GANADOR Mark Duplass ('The Morning Show') Jon Hamm ('The Morning Show') Takehiro Hira ('Shogun') Jack Lowden ('Slow Horses') Jonathan Pryce ('The Crown')
Mejor guion
Peter Morgan y Meriel Sheibani-Clare, 'Ritz' ('The Crown') Geneva Robertson-Dworet y Graham Wagner, 'The End' ('Fallout') Francesca Sloan y Donald Glover, 'First Date' ('Sr. & Sra. Smith') Rachel Kondo y Justin Marks, 'Anjin' ('Shogun') Rachel Kondo y Caillin Puente, 'Crimson Sky' ('Shogun') Will Smith, 'Negotiating with Tigers' ('Slow Horses') - GANADOR
Mejor dirección
Stephen Daldry, 'Sleep, Dearie Sleep' ('The Crown') Mimi Leder, 'The Overview Effect' ('The Morning Show') Hiro Murai, 'First Date' ('Mr. & Mrs. Smith') Frederick E.O. Toye, 'Crimson Sky', ('Shogun') - GANADOR Saul Metzstein, 'Strange Games' ('Slow Horses') Salli Richardson-Whitfield, 'Beat L.A.' ('Winning Time: La dinastía de los Lakers')
Mejor serie dramática
'The Crown' 'Fallout' 'La edad dorada' 'The Morning Show' 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' 'Shogun' - GANADORA 'Slow Horses' 'El problema de los 3 cuerpos'
COMEDIA - Mejor actriz de reparto
Carol Burnett ('Palm Royale') Liza Colón-Zayas ('The Bear') - GANADORA Hannah Einbinder ('Hacks') Janelle James ('Colegio Abbott') Sheryl Lee Ralph ('Colegio Abbott') Meryl Streep ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')
Mejor actor de reparto
Lionel Boyce ('The Bear') Paul W. Downs ('Hacks') Ebon Moss-Bachrach ('The Bear') - GANADOR Paul Rudd ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio') Tyler James Williams ('Colegio Abbott') Bowen Yang ('Saturday Night Live')
Mejor actriz principal
Quinta Brunson ('Colegio Abbott') Ayo Edebiri ('The Bear') Selena Gomez ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio') Maya Rudolph ('Loot') Jean Smart ('Hacks') - GANADORA Kristen Wiig ('Palm Royale')
Mejor actor principal
Matt Berry ('Lo que hacemos en las sombras') Larry David (Larry David) Steve Martin ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio') Martin Short ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio') Jeremy Allen White ('The Bear') - GANADOR D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai ('Reservation Dogs')
Mejor guion
Quinta Brunson, 'Career Day' ('Colegio Abbott') Christopher Storer y Joanna Calo, 'Fishes' ('The Bear') Meredith Scardino y Sam Means, 'Orlando' ('Girls5Eva') Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs y Jen Statsky, 'Bulletproof' ('Hacks') - GANADORES Chris Kelly, Sarah, Schneider, 'Brooke Hosts A Night of Undeniable Good' ('The Other Two') Jake Bender y Zach Dunn, 'Pride Parade' ('Lo que hacemos en las sombras')
Mejor dirección
Randall Einhorn, 'Party' ('Colegio Abbott') Christopher Storer, 'Fishes' ('The Bear') - GANADOR Ramy Youssef, 'Honeydew' ('The Bear') Guy Ritchie, 'Refined Aggression' ('The Gentlemen') Lucia Aniello, 'Bulletproof' ('Hacks') Mary Lou Bell, 'I'm the Pappy' ('The Ms. Pat Show')
Mejor serie de comedia
'Colegio Abbott' 'The Bear' 'Larry David' 'Hacks' - GANADORA 'Only Murders in the Building' 'Palm Royale' 'Reservation Dogs' 'Lo que hacemos en las sombras'
MINISERIES Y PELÍCULAS - Mejor actriz de reparto
Dakota Fanning ('Ripley') Lily Gladstone ('Under the Bridge') Jessica Gunning ('Mi reno de peluche') - GANADORA Aja Naomi King ('Cocina con química') Diane Lane ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans') Nava Mau ('Mi reno de peluche') Kali Reis (True Detective: Noche polar')
Mejor actor de reparto
Jonathan Bailey ('Compañeros de ruta') Robert Downey Jr. ('El simpatizante') Tom Goodman-Hill ('Mi reno de peluche') John Hawkes (True Detective: Noche polar') Lamorne Morris ('Fargo') - GANADOR Lewis Pullman ('Cocina con química') Treat Williams ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')
Mejor actriz principal
Jodie Foster (True Detective: Noche polar') - GANADORA Brie Larson ('Cocina con química') Juno Temple ('Fargo') Sofía Vergara ('Griselda') Naomi Watts ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')
Mejor actor principal
Matt Bomer ('Compañeros de ruta') Richard Gadd ('Mi reno de peluche') - GANADOR Jon Hamm ('Fargo') Tom Hollander ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans') Andrew Scott ('Ripley')
Mejor guion
Richard Gadd, 'Mi reno de peluche' - GANADOR Charlie Brooker, 'Joan es horrible' ('Black Mirror') Noah Hawley, 'The Tragedy of the Commons' ('Fargo') Ron Nyswaner, 'You're are Wonderful' ('Compañeros de ruta') Steven Zaillian ('Ripley') Issa López ('True Detective: Noche polar')
Mejor dirección
Weronika Tofilska por Episode 4 ('Mi reno de peluche') Noah Hawley, 'The Tragedy of the Commons' ('Fargo') Gus Van Sant, Piloto ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans') Millicent Shelton, 'Poirot' ('Cocina con química') Steven Zaillian, 'Ripley' - GANADOR Issa López, 'True Detective: Noche polar'
Mejor miniserie
'Mi reno de peluche' - GANADORA 'Fargo' 'Cocina con química' 'Ripley' 'True Detective: Noche polar'
VARIEDADESMejor
reality 'The Amazing Race' 'RuPaul's Drag Race' 'Top Chef' 'Traitors' - GANADOR 'The Voice'
Mejor
talk show 'The Daily Show' - GANADOR 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'
Mejor guion de especial de variedades
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool 96th Annual Academy Awards Alex Edelman: Just for us - GANADOR Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees
Mejor programa de variedades con guion
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' - GANADOR 'Saturday Night Live'