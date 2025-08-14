Cristian "Cuti" Romero hizo llorar a todo el pueblo argentino ¿Qué le pasó?

Tras el encuentro, el Cuti se expresó a través de sus redes sociales, donde dejó un mensaje. "Duele perder así, sin duda, pero nos hará más fuertes como equipo. Trabajaremos y lucharemos para revivir estos momentos juntos", expresó.
Tambén se mostró "agradecido a todos los fanáticos por el increíble apoyo de hoy. Nos vemos en casa el sábado, familia". Tottenham tendrá su estreno en la Premier League como local contra Newcastle United.
It hurts to lose like this, no doubt, but it will make us stronger as a team. We’ll work and fight to relive these moments together. Thankful to all the fans for the incredible support on the road today. See you at home on Saturday family @SpursOfficial .