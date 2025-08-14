no se le dio

Cristian "Cuti" Romero hizo llorar a todo el pueblo argentino ¿Qué le pasó?

Cristian Gabriel Romero hizo una importante publicación en las redes que repercutió en el mundo del fútbol. Mirá de qué se trata la noticia.

El Cuti Romero hizo un gol pero no alcanzó.

El "Cuti" Romero hizo un gol pero no alcanzó.

Qué pasó con Cristian Gabriel Romero

Fue su debut como capitán de los Spurs, pero terminó con sabor amargo porque los franceses llegaron al empate en el epílogo del partido y después se impusieron en los penales.

Lee además
El Club Deportivo Godoy Cruz Antonio Tomba quiere ser protagonista.
quiere ser patrón

Godoy Cruz visita el Mineiro en la Sudamericana: hora y dónde verlo
River busca un buen resultado.
el millonario de visitante

River Plate juega en Paraguay por la Libertadores: hora y dónde verlo

Tras el encuentro, el Cuti se expresó a través de sus redes sociales, donde dejó un mensaje. "Duele perder así, sin duda, pero nos hará más fuertes como equipo. Trabajaremos y lucharemos para revivir estos momentos juntos", expresó.

Tambén se mostró "agradecido a todos los fanáticos por el increíble apoyo de hoy. Nos vemos en casa el sábado, familia". Tottenham tendrá su estreno en la Premier League como local contra Newcastle United.

La publicación de Cristian Gabriel Romero

Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/CutiRomero2/status/1955763557116846166?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1955763557116846166%7Ctwgr%5Ec57fefdd1cc249d2989adf6119f46b693abcf35b%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elgrafico.com.ar%2Farticulo%2Ffutbol-europeo%2F92028%2Fel-dolor-del-capitan-que-dijo-cuti-romero-tras-caer-en-la-final-con-psg&partner=&hide_thread=false

Fuente: El Gráfico

Temas
Seguí leyendo

Argentina tiene equipo para la Copa Davis: conocé a los citados por Javier Frana

¡Atento, Argentina! Franco Colapinto y un anuncio histórico en la F1

Cómo le fue a Francisco Comesaña en los octavos de Cincinnati

¿Se viene un bombazo? La Selección juega en Estados Unidos y el rival es todo un misterio

Godoy Cruz visita el Mineiro en la Sudamericana: todo lo que hay que saber

Por qué Los Pumas se juegan la final de su vida ante los All Blacks

Quién es el atleta de Argentina que se volvió a colgar una medalla en los Panamericanos y es sensación

La Fórmula 1 o el Mundial de Resistencia: la noticia de Franco Colapinto que rompió los esquemas

LO QUE SE LEE AHORA
La Fórmula 1 evalúa cambios en las sprint que podrían beneficiar a Franco Colapinto.
cambios

¡Atento, Argentina! Franco Colapinto y un anuncio histórico en la F1

Las Más Leídas

Quini 6: resultados y ganadores del sorteo 3295 del miércoles 13 de agosto
Lotería de Santa Fe

Quini 6: resultados y ganadores del sorteo 3295 del miércoles 13 de agosto

La Fórmula 1 evalúa cambios en las sprint que podrían beneficiar a Franco Colapinto.
cambios

¡Atento, Argentina! Franco Colapinto y un anuncio histórico en la F1

José Luis Piedra es acusado por 90 delitos de lesa humanidad en la Provincia de Mendoza. 
indagatoria

Lo acusan de 90 delitos de lesa humanidad en la Provincia de Mendoza y cayó en Córdoba

La justicia de General Alvear lidera una causa por abuso sexual infantil que puede destapar otros delitos. 
hay un imputado

Abuso sexual infantil: detalles de la causa a un docente que causa conmoción en General Alvear

Qué pasó con Julieta Prandi en el tribunal y por qué preocupó a todos
Tras el veredicto

Qué pasó con Julieta Prandi en el tribunal y por qué preocupó a todos

Te Puede Interesar

Metrotranvía de Mendoza.
Giro de fondos

El Gobierno de Mendoza destinará más de $2.100 millones al Metrotranvía: en qué lo invertirán

Por Florencia Martinez del Rio
Este año creció un 22% la cantidad de Residentes Médicos inscriptos.
En Mendoza

Salud amplía los cupos de residentes médicos y éstas son las especialidades que más plazas sumaron

Por Natalia Mantineo
El Gobierno de Mendoza hará un millonario desembolso a la residencia oficial: de cuánto y para qué.
Partida presupuestaria

El Gobierno de Mendoza hará un millonario desembolso a la residencia oficial: de cuánto y para qué

Por Cecilia Zabala