Mirá los mejores looks de la alfombra roja de los Premios Globos de Oro 2025.

Las estrellas de Hollywood deslumbraron con sus looks en la alfombra roja del Beverly Hilton Hotel de Los Angeles, entre ellos nombres como Miley Cyrus, Demi Moore, Zendaya y Timothée Chamalet .

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Cónclave

Duna: parte dos

Nickel Boys

September 5

Mejor Película - Musical o Comedia

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

La sustancia

Wicked

Mejor Actriz - Película Musical o Comedia

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, La sustancia

Zendaya, Challengers

Mejor Actor - Película Dramática

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Cónclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Mejor Actriz - Película Dramática

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, La habitación de al lado

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Kate Winslet, Lee

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Película

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley, La sustancia

Isabella Rossellini, Cónclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Mejor actor de reparto en película

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

Mejor Película de habla no inglesa

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez

The Girl with the Needle

I’m Still Here

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Vermiglio

Mejor Película Animada

Flow

Intensamente 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Robot salvaje

Mejor Actor - Comedia o Musical

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons, Tipos de gentileza

Glen Powell, Hit Man

Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Mejor Director

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Edward Berger, Cónclave

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat, La sustancia

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

Mejor Guión

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat, La sustancia

Peter Straughan, Cónclave

Mejor Banda Sonora

Volker Bertelmann, Cónclave

Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist

Kris Bowers, Robot salvaje

Clément Ducol, Camille, Emilia Pérez

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Challengers

Hans Zimmer, Duna: parte dos

Mejor Canción Original

“Beautiful That Way”, The Last Showgirl

“Compress/Repress”, Challengers

“El Mal”, Emilia Pérez

“Forbidden Road”, Better Man

“Kiss The Sky”, Robot salvaje

“Mi Camino”, Emilia Pérez

Logro cinematográfico de taquilla

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2 (Intensa-Mente 2)

Twisters (Tornados)

Wicked

The Wild Robot (“Robot salvaje”)

TELEVISIÓNMejor Serie de Drama

La diplomática

Sr. y Sra. Smith

Shogun

El juego del calamar

Slow Horses

El Chacal

Mejor Serie Limitada

Baby reindeer (Bebé reno)

Desprecio

Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez

El Pingüino

Ripley

True Detective: Tierra nocturna

Mejor Serie de Comedia o Musical

Abbott Elementary

El Oso

Los caballeros

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Mejor Actor Serie Dramática

Donald Glover, Sr. y Sra. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, El Chacal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shgun

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Mejor Actriz Serie Dramática

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine, Sr. y Sra. Smith

Keira Knightley, Black Doves

Anna Sawai, Shgun

Keri Russell, La diplomática

Mejor Actor Serie Comedia

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, El Oso

Mejor Actriz Serie Comedia

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, El Oso

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha en todas partes

Jean Smart, Hacks

Mejor Actor Serie Limitada

Colin Farrell, El Pingüino

Richard Gadd, Bebé reno

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Cooper Koch, Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez

Ewan McGregor, Un caballero en Moscú

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Mejor Actriz Serie Limitada

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Tierra nocturna

Cristin Milioti, El Pingüino

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Kate Winslet, El régimen

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie

Liza Colón-Zayas, El Oso

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Jessica Gunning, Bebé reno

Allison Janney, La diplomática

Kali Reis, True Detective: Tierra nocturna

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie

Tadanobu Asano, Shgun

Javier Bardem, Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Diego Luna, La Máquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, El Oso

Mejor performance de comedia de stand up

Nikki Glasser

Seth Myers

Adam Sandler

Ali Wong

Ramy Youseff