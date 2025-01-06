Mirá los mejores looks de la alfombra roja de los Premios Globos de Oro 2025.

A Complete Unknown
Cónclave
Duna: parte dos
Nickel Boys
September 5
Mejor Película - Musical o Comedia
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
La sustancia
Wicked
Mejor Actriz - Película Musical o Comedia
Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, La sustancia
Zendaya, Challengers
Mejor Actor - Película Dramática
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Cónclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Mejor Actriz - Película Dramática
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Tilda Swinton, La habitación de al lado
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Kate Winslet, Lee
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Película
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley, La sustancia
Isabella Rossellini, Cónclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Mejor actor de reparto en película
Yura Borisov – Anora
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II
Mejor Película de habla no inglesa
All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez
The Girl with the Needle
I’m Still Here
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Vermiglio
Mejor Película Animada
Flow
Intensamente 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Robot salvaje
Mejor Actor - Comedia o Musical
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons, Tipos de gentileza
Glen Powell, Hit Man
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
Mejor Director
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Cónclave
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat, La sustancia
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
Mejor Guión
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat, La sustancia
Peter Straughan, Cónclave
Mejor Banda Sonora
Volker Bertelmann, Cónclave
Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
Kris Bowers, Robot salvaje
Clément Ducol, Camille, Emilia Pérez
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Challengers
Hans Zimmer, Duna: parte dos
Mejor Canción Original
“Beautiful That Way”, The Last Showgirl
“Compress/Repress”, Challengers
“El Mal”, Emilia Pérez
“Forbidden Road”, Better Man
“Kiss The Sky”, Robot salvaje
“Mi Camino”, Emilia Pérez
Logro cinematográfico de taquilla
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator II
Inside Out 2 (Intensa-Mente 2)
Twisters (Tornados)
Wicked
The Wild Robot (“Robot salvaje”)
TELEVISIÓNMejor Serie de Drama
La diplomática
Sr. y Sra. Smith
Shogun
El juego del calamar
Slow Horses
El Chacal
Mejor Serie Limitada
Baby reindeer (Bebé reno)
Desprecio
Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez
El Pingüino
Ripley
True Detective: Tierra nocturna
Mejor Serie de Comedia o Musical
Abbott Elementary
El Oso
Los caballeros
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Mejor Actor Serie Dramática
Donald Glover, Sr. y Sra. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, El Chacal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shgun
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Mejor Actriz Serie Dramática
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine, Sr. y Sra. Smith
Keira Knightley, Black Doves
Anna Sawai, Shgun
Keri Russell, La diplomática
Mejor Actor Serie Comedia
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, El Oso
Mejor Actriz Serie Comedia
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, El Oso
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha en todas partes
Jean Smart, Hacks
Mejor Actor Serie Limitada
Colin Farrell, El Pingüino
Richard Gadd, Bebé reno
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Cooper Koch, Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez
Ewan McGregor, Un caballero en Moscú
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Mejor Actriz Serie Limitada
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Tierra nocturna
Cristin Milioti, El Pingüino
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Kate Winslet, El régimen
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie
Liza Colón-Zayas, El Oso
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Jessica Gunning, Bebé reno
Allison Janney, La diplomática
Kali Reis, True Detective: Tierra nocturna
Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie
Tadanobu Asano, Shgun
Javier Bardem, Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Diego Luna, La Máquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, El Oso
Mejor performance de comedia de stand up
Nikki Glasser
Seth Myers
Adam Sandler
Ali Wong
Ramy Youseff