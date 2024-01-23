La fiesta del cine

Estos son todos los nominados a los Premios Óscar 2024

Se anunciaron los nominados a los Premios Óscar y Oppenheimer parte como la favorita. La sociedad de la nieve compite como mejor película internacional.

Premios Óscar 2024: estos son todos los nominados.

Premios Óscar 2024: estos son todos los nominados.

El próximo 10 de marzo se harán entrega de los Premios Óscar 2024 a lo mejor del cine durante el último año. La ceremonia se llevará a cabo en el Dolby Theatre y “Oppenheimer”, la película dirigida por Christopher Nolan, es la máxima favorita a quedarse con la estatuilla a la mejor película.

"La sociedad de la nieve" además competirá en la categoría de mejor película internacional. Mendoza puede hacer historia ya que el cineasta Alejandro Fadel participó en el rodaje de este filme desde Malargüe con tomas en el lugar del accidente aéreo ocurrido el 13 octubre de 1972 que luego fueron utilizadas en el corte final.

El presentador será Jimmy Kimmel, cuarta vez que será el anfitrión de la gala más importante del cine internacional.

"La sociedad de la nieve" participará en los Premios Óscar en la categoría "Mejor Película Internacional".

Premios Óscar: estos son todos los nominados

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
  • Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling – Barbie
  • Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer}
  • Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
  • America Ferrera – Barbie
  • Jodie Foster – Nyad
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Mejor Guión Original

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • May December
  • Past Live

Mejor Guión Adaptado

  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Mejor cortometraje animado

  • Letter to a Pig
  • Ninety-Five Senses
  • Our Uniform
  • Pachyderme
  • War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

  • Golda
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Society of the Snow

Mejor cortometraje de acción real

  • The After
  • Invincible
  • Knight of Fortune
  • Red, White and Blue
  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Mejor canción original

  • “The Fire Inside” (Flamin’ Hot)
  • ”I’m Just Ken” (Barbie)
  • ”It Never Went Away” (American Symphony)
  • ”Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” (Killers of the Flower Moon)
  • ”What Was I Made For?” (Barbie)

Mejor banda sonora original

  • American Fiction (Laura Karpman)
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)
  • Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson)
  • Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson)
  • Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)

Mejor largometraje documental

  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President
  • The Eternal Memory
  • Four DaughtersTo Kill a Tiger
  • 20 Days in Mariupol

Mejor cortometraje documental

  • The ABCs of Book Banning
  • The Barber of Little Rock
  • Island in Between
  • The Last Repair Shop
  • Ni Nai & Wài Pó
Oppenheimer es la máxima candidata a quedarse con el Premio Óscar a la Mejor Película.

Oppenheimer es la máxima candidata a quedarse con el Premio Óscar a la Mejor Película.

Mejor largometraje internacional

  • Io Capitano (Italy)
  • Perfect Days (Japan)
  • Society of the Snow (Spain)
  • The Teacher’s Lounge (Germany)
  • The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
La sociedad de la nieve | Tráiler oficial | Netflix

Mejor película de animación

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Robot Dreams
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor diseño de producción

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Mejor montaje

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Mejor diseño de producción

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Mejor sonido

  • The Creator
  • Maestro
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer
  • The Zone of Interest

Mejores efectos visuales

  • The Creator
  • Godzilla: Minus One
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One
  • Napoleon

Mejor actor principal

  • Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
  • Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
  • Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
  • Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Mejor actriz protagonista

  • Annette Bening (Nyad)
  • Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
  • Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
  • Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
  • Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Mejor fotografía

  • El Conde (Edward Lachman)
  • Killers of the Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto)
  • Maestro (Matthew Libatique)
  • Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema)
  • Poor Things (Robbie Ryan)

Mejor Dirección

  • Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
  • Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
  • Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
  • Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
  • Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)
OPPENHEIMER - Tráiler Oficial - Subtitulado - (Universal Studios) - HD

Mejor película

  • American Fiction
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest
Pobres Criaturas | Tráiler Oficial | Subtitulado
Temas
