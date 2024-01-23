Estos son todos los nominados a los Premios Óscar 2024

23 de enero de 2024 - 12:01
El próximo 10 de marzo se harán entrega de los
2024 a lo mejor del cine durante el último año. La ceremonia se llevará a cabo en el Dolby Theatre y “ Premios Óscar Oppenheimer”, la película dirigida por Christopher Nolan, es la máxima favorita a quedarse con la estatuilla a la mejor película.
La sociedad de la nieve" además competirá en la categoría de mejor película internacional. Mendoza puede hacer historia ya que el cineasta Alejandro Fadel participó en el rodaje de este filme desde Malargüe con tomas en el lugar del accidente aéreo ocurrido el 13 octubre de 1972 que luego fueron utilizadas en el corte final.
El presentador será
Jimmy Kimmel, cuarta vez que será el anfitrión de la gala más importante del cine internacional.
"La sociedad de la nieve" participará en los Premios Óscar en la categoría "Mejor Película Internacional".
Premios Óscar: estos son todos los nominados
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer Ryan Gosling – Barbie Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Mejor Actriz de Reparto Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer} Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple America Ferrera – Barbie Jodie Foster – Nyad Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Mejor Guión Original Anatomy of a Fall The Holdovers Maestro May December Past Live
Mejor Guión Adaptado American Fiction Barbie Oppenheimer Poor Things The Zone of Interest
Mejor cortometraje animado Letter to a Pig Ninety-Five Senses Our Uniform Pachyderme War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Mejor diseño de vestuario Barbie Killers of the Flower Moon Napoleon Oppenheimer Poor Things
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería Golda Maestro Oppenheimer Poor Things Society of the Snow
Mejor cortometraje de acción real The After Invincible Knight of Fortune Red, White and Blue The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Mejor canción original “The Fire Inside” (Flamin’ Hot) ”I’m Just Ken” (Barbie) ”It Never Went Away” (American Symphony) ”Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” (Killers of the Flower Moon) ”What Was I Made For?” (Barbie)
Mejor banda sonora original American Fiction (Laura Karpman) Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams) Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson) Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson) Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)
Mejor largometraje documental Bobi Wine: The People’s President The Eternal Memory Four DaughtersTo Kill a Tiger 20 Days in Mariupol
Mejor cortometraje documental The ABCs of Book Banning The Barber of Little Rock Island in Between The Last Repair Shop Ni Nai & Wài Pó
oppenheimer-portada-web_424_750_c.jpg
Oppenheimer es la máxima candidata a quedarse con el Premio Óscar a la Mejor Película.
Mejor largometraje internacional Io Capitano (Italy) Perfect Days (Japan) Society of the Snow (Spain) The Teacher’s Lounge (Germany) The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
La sociedad de la nieve | Tráiler oficial | Netflix
Mejor película de animación The Boy and the Heron Elemental Nimona Robot Dreams Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor diseño de producción Barbie Killers of the Flower Moon Napoleon Oppenheimer Poor Things
Mejor montaje Anatomy of a Fall The Holdovers Killers of the Flower Moon Oppenheimer Poor Things
Mejor sonido The Creator Maestro Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Oppenheimer The Zone of Interest
Mejores efectos visuales The Creator Godzilla: Minus One Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One Napoleon
Mejor actor principal Bradley Cooper (Maestro) Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
Mejor actriz protagonista Annette Bening (Nyad) Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall) Carey Mulligan (Maestro) Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Mejor fotografía El Conde (Edward Lachman) Killers of the Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto) Maestro (Matthew Libatique) Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema) Poor Things (Robbie Ryan)
Mejor Dirección Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest) Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things) Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer) Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon) Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)
OPPENHEIMER - Tráiler Oficial - Subtitulado - (Universal Studios) - HD
Mejor película American Fiction Anatomy of a Fall Barbie The Holdovers Killers of the Flower Moon Maestro Oppenheimer Past Lives Poor Things The Zone of Interest
Pobres Criaturas | Tráiler Oficial | Subtitulado