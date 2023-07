El sueño de Nadia Podoroska en Hungría terminó en las semis

AND SHE DOES IT AGAIN!



Lucky-loser Maria Timofeeva, on her WTA main draw debut, is into the FINAL of the Hungarian Grand Prix with a 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 win over Nadia Podoroska!



Incredible week for Masha who lost 6-7 (5) in the final qualifying round last Sunday. Davai Masha! pic.twitter.com/KczC22t2TZ