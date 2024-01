El argentino Andújar a un paso de ganar el Rally Dakar de 2024

Stage 11 - Quads



Provisional top 3:

Alexandre Giroud

Manuel Andujar

Juraj Varga



Giroud picks up his fourth victory of the year, finishing just 37" ahead of Andujar. After 6hrs 14mins on their quads 37" is equivalent to a distance of only 70 metres!



See the… pic.twitter.com/Tm5VOBIHrY