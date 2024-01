Rally Dakar de 2024: triunfo de Loeb y la general está al rojo vivo

Stage 9 - Cars



Provisional top 3:

Sébastien Loeb

Carlos Sainz

Mathieu Serradori



Winning his 27th Dakar stage, Loeb cuts the deficit by more than 4' from Sainz in the general classification



See the full results and standings here https://t.co/fYY9fDnZmo… pic.twitter.com/9z16zimrSm