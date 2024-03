Superman: confirmado el nombre, logo y fecha de estreno de su próxima película

Embed - James Gunn on Instagram: "Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday. When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025. #Superman #HappyBirthdayClark #LeapYear #UpUpandAway"

