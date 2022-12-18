Las mejores imágenes de auroras boreales

"Sueño polaris", fotografía de auroras boreales de Nico Rinaldi, óblast de Murmansk, Rusia. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022
"Sueño polaris", fotografía de auroras boreales de Nico Rinaldi, óblast de Murmansk, Rusia. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022
"Persiguiendo la luz", fotografía de David Erichsen, Glaciar Castner, Alaska, Estados Unidos. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022
"Faro de Nugget Point Aurora", fotografía de Douglas Thorne, Isla del Sur, Nueva Zelanda. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022
"Explosiones del cielo", fotografía de Kavan Chay, Taieri Beach, Otago, Nueva Zelanda. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022
"Cielos rojos", fotografía de Ruslan Merzlyakov, Nykøbing Mors, Dinamarca. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022
"Quetzal nórdico por Luis Solano Pochet, Dyrhólaey, Islandia. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022
"Origen", fotografía de Giulio Cobianchi, Islas Lofoten, Noruega. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022
"La luz sobre Kerlaugar", fotografía de Jannes Krause, Suðurland, Islandia. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022
"Vigilancia nocturna de Michigan", fotografía de Marybeth Kiczenski, Frankfort, Michigan. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022
"Auroraverso", fotografía de Tor-Ivar Næss, Nordreisa, Noruega. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022
"Hielo imponente", fotografía de Virgil Reglioni, Groenlandia oriental. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022
"Bajo un cielo del norte", fotografía de Rachel Jones Ross, Tombstone Mountain Range, territorio de Yukon, Canadá. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022
"Una explosión de color", fotografía de Vincent Beudez, Noruega. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022
"Espíritus de invierno", fotografía de Unai Larraya, parque nacional de Riisitunturi, Laponia finlandesa. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022
“Bosque Mágico”, fotografía de Elena Ermolina, Múrmansk, Rusia. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022
“La casa de los duendes”, fotografía de Asier López Castro, Stokknes, Islandia. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022
“Capitán Garfio”, fotografía de Mattia Frenguelli, Kirkjufell, Islandia. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022
“Noche Mágica”, fotografía de Anastasia & Aleksey R., Península de Kola, Rusia. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022
“Aullido esmeralda”, fotografía de Itai Monnickendam, Kolari, Finlandia del Norte. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022
“Reina del Norte”, fotografía de Pierpaolo Salvatore, Islandia. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022
“Puente a los sueños”, fotografía de Jabi Sanz, Bruarfoss, Islandia. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022
“Bolas verdes”, fotografía de José D. Riquelme, Teriberka, Rusia. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022
Fuente: Clarín