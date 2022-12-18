domingo 18 dic 2022
Colección anual

Las mejores imágenes de auroras boreales

Unos pocos países del mundo tienen la suerte de poder vislumbrar el fenómenos de las auroras boreales.

18 de diciembre de 2022 - 12:46
image.png

"Sueño polaris", fotografía de auroras boreales de Nico Rinaldi, óblast de Murmansk, Rusia. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022

image.png

"La casa de los duendes", fotografía de Asier López Castr. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022

image.png

"Persiguiendo la luz", fotografía de David Erichsen, Glaciar Castner, Alaska, Estados Unidos. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022

image.png

"Faro de Nugget Point Aurora", fotografía de Douglas Thorne, Isla del Sur, Nueva Zelanda. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022

image.png

"Explosiones del cielo", fotografía de Kavan Chay, Taieri Beach, Otago, Nueva Zelanda. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022

image.png

"Cielos rojos", fotografía de Ruslan Merzlyakov, Nykøbing Mors, Dinamarca. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022

image.png

"Quetzal nórdico por Luis Solano Pochet, Dyrhólaey, Islandia. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022

image.png

"Origen", fotografía de Giulio Cobianchi, Islas Lofoten, Noruega. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022

image.png

"La luz sobre Kerlaugar", fotografía de Jannes Krause, Suðurland, Islandia. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022

image.png

"Vigilancia nocturna de Michigan", fotografía de Marybeth Kiczenski, Frankfort, Michigan. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022

image.png

"Auroraverso", fotografía de Tor-Ivar Næss, Nordreisa, Noruega. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022

image.png

"Hielo imponente", fotografía de Virgil Reglioni, Groenlandia oriental. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022

image.png

"Bajo un cielo del norte", fotografía de Rachel Jones Ross, Tombstone Mountain Range, territorio de Yukon, Canadá. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022

image.png

"Una explosión de color", fotografía de Vincent Beudez, Noruega. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022

image.png

"Espíritus de invierno", fotografía de Unai Larraya, parque nacional de Riisitunturi, Laponia finlandesa. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022

image.png

“Bosque Mágico”, fotografía de Elena Ermolina, Múrmansk, Rusia. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022

image.png

“La casa de los duendes”, fotografía de Asier López Castro, Stokknes, Islandia. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022

image.png

“Capitán Garfio”, fotografía de Mattia Frenguelli, Kirkjufell, Islandia. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022

image.png

“Noche Mágica”, fotografía de Anastasia & Aleksey R., Península de Kola, Rusia. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022

image.png

“Aullido esmeralda”, fotografía de Itai Monnickendam, Kolari, Finlandia del Norte. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022

image.png

“Reina del Norte”, fotografía de Pierpaolo Salvatore, Islandia. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022

image.png

“Puente a los sueños”, fotografía de Jabi Sanz, Bruarfoss, Islandia. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022

image.png

“Bolas verdes”, fotografía de José D. Riquelme, Teriberka, Rusia. /Northern Lights Fotografía del año 2022

Fuente: Clarín

